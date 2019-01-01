Jesse Were hit a brace against Buildicon in Absa Cup semi-final

Were was overlooked by Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne for the upcoming Afcon duties and his exclusion has brewed an intense public debate

international Jesse Were was the hero as he scored a brace to guide Zesco United to a 2-0 win over Buildicon and into the 2019 Absa Cup final.

Were, who was overlooked for the Afcon June-July competitions in , proved too hot to be handled by their city rivals at Nkoloma Stadium in the second semi-final of the domestic cup competition.

The former and FC striker found the net for the first time in the afternoon in the 40th minute after he was put through on goal by Lazarous Kambole. The Kenyan striker did not err as buried the ball into the far post.

Kambole, who recently joined giants , was fouled inside Buildicon's area in the 53rd minute and that gave Were a chance to double Zesco United's lead.

Were converted the spot kick with precision to earn himself a brace and ensured that his Ndola-based side booked a final slot once more.

Anthony Akumu was also involved after he failed to make Kenya's 23-man Afcon squad.

Zesco United will face Zanaco in the final match to be played at the Levy Mwanawasa on June 21 after edging Green Eagles 3-2 in the first semi-final match.

Despite being left out of Sebastien Migne's Harambee Stars squad, Were will cheer on Kenya as they compete at the .

Kenya have been drawn in Group C alongside East African neighbours , and tournament favourites .