Jesse Were: Harambee Stars striker scores hat-trick in the Zambian league

The Kenyan forward hit the milestone just in the league's matchday two actions as his club picked up a vital victory away

Kenyan international Jesse Were has struck his first hat-trick of the Zambian Super League season on Wednesday.

Were achieved the feat against Nakambala in Mazabuka in their Super Division match week two encounter.

The former and FC striker hit the opening goal for the Team Ya Ziko in the 15th minute from the penalty spot. Zimbabwean midfielder Thaban Kamusoko had been brought down by Given Sinyangwe and the Kenyan striker did not err from 12-yards.

Were struck the second in the 45th minute of the first half to stretch Zesco United's lead. It took just another six minutes into the second half for the club's talisman to get his third goal in the afternoon and the first hat-trick in the Zambian league so far.

Ugandan striker Umaru Kasumba, Were's main golden boot rival, did not manage to find the back of the net when he was introduced in place of John Chingandu for the last 20 minutes of play.

Were did not play for 90 minutes as coach George Lwandamina replaced him with Mwape Mwelwa in the 74th minute.

Zesco United were missing the services of Kosuke Nakamachi, who sustained an injury in an earlier engagement for the club in .

Article continues below

The team will face Lumwana Radiants in their next match at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on September 21.

They will then play against Yanga SC on September 27 in the Caf return tie after a 1-1 draw in the initial match.