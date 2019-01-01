Jesse Were axed as Sebastien Migne names Harambee Stars squad to face Ghana

The French tactician has decided to go with Sofapaka FC forward Pistone Mutamba who recently returned from injury

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne has named the final squad for the Afcon qualifying match against ’s Black Stars on Saturday.

The most surprising exclusion from the 22-man squad is that of Zesco United striker Jesse Were, who was called in place of the injured Michael Olunga.

Kenyan captain Victor Wanyama says they have a good chance to seal a double over the Black Stars. won the first leg played at the Kasarani by a solitary goal, and are currently leading Group F with seven points.

“Ghana is a good team and it will be a great challenge for us. We want to get a positive result; that will be a perfect build-up for us ahead of the tournament. In short, we want good result,” Wanyama told Goal in an interview.

“We also want to beat Ghana and finish as the winners of the group. We beat them at home and I know we can beat them away. We have a good squad and I am confident that we will manage a double over them.”

Kenya squad: Faruk Shikhalo, Patrick Matasi, John Oyemba, Erick Ouma, Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango, Brian Mandela, Christopher Mbamba, Ismael Gonzalez, Musa Mohammed, Anthony Akumu, David Owino, Bernard Ochieng, Dennis Odhiambo, Victor Wanyama, Francis Kahata, Omollo Johanna, Paul Were, Allan Wanga, Erick Johana, Pistone Mutamba and Masud Juma.