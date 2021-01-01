Jerome Onguene: Genoa sign Cameroon and Salzburg defender

The 23-year-old centre-back will spend the remaining part of the 2020-21 campaign at Stadio Luigi Ferraris

have announced the signing of Jerome Onguene on loan from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg.

The Italian side also has an option to acquire the international permanently upon his satisfactory performances.

Onguene completed his move away from the Red Bull Arena outfit after successful medicals with the Red and Blues and has been handed jersey no.25.

“Genoa Cfc announces that it has acquired from Red Bull Salzburg, on a temporary basis with the option of definitive purchase, the right to the sports services of defender Jerome Onguene,” read a statement from the Genoa website.

“The player has already completed his first training session with his new teammates and has chosen the number 25 jersey.”

Onguene has been with Salzburg since the summer of 2017 when he teamed up with the side from VfB initially on loan before a permanent deal was sealed in the summer of 2018.

The defender has made 93 appearances for the Red Bull Arena outfit, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists in addition to his impressive defensive displays.

In the 2020-21 campaign, the Cameroon international has featured 15 times for Salzburg across all competitions.

His fine showings helped Jesse Marsch’s men to their current top spot on the league table after gathering 25 points from 12 games.

The arrival of Onguene will be expected to help the Stadio Luigi Ferraris outfit maintain their top-flight status after narrowly avoiding relegation last season.

The centre-back could make his debut for Genoa when they take on on Sunday, having already teamed up with the rest of Davide Ballardini’s side in training.

Onguene featured for U16, U17, U18, U19 and U20 teams before switching his allegiance to Cameroon.

The 23-year-old made his debut for the Indomitable Lions against Malawi in October 2018 and has now featured six times for the West African country.

Onguene will be expected to deliver impressive performances for Genoa in order to get a call-up to the Cameroon national team for their next qualifiers.