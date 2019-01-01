Jerim Onyango: Gor Mahia will beat Sofapaka and win the KPL title

The outcome of Sunday's clash between the two league leaders will have serious ramifications in the title race

Former goalkeeper Jerim Onyango is certain that his old club will extend their lead at the top of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table with a win over rivals on Sunday.

Speaking to Goal prior to the match, Onyango said that he has full confidence that Gor Mahia will triumph and widen the gap at the top of the KPL table to 10 points.

“Gor Mahia are winning the league on Sunday. They will beat Sofapaka but that victory would not come easily they have to fight hard but what I am almost certain with is that the win shall be Gor Mahia's,” Onyango told Goal.

“I know Sofapaka will battle with every weapon at their disposal because they know how important a win can be for them. They will try and close the gap and if they achieve that that would open the race more."

Dennis Oliech, Jacques Tuyisenge and Shafiq Batambuze are doubts for the match, but the former K'Ogalo captain feels the injuries in the squad might not be a big issue for coach Hassan Oktay, since he has a deep player pool to select from.

“Injuries and suspension will have an impact on Gor Mahia but look at how other players summoned to fill those gaps have performed. A good example is Geoffrey Ochieng who has marvellously deputised Batambuze at the left-back,” Onyango continued.

“His performances in all the matches he has started speak a lot about the readiness of players to play for Gor Mahia. They simply have the squad depth to do duty against Sofapaka, a game that I know will be tough,”

Onyango retired in 2017 from club football and is currently in charge of the Gor Mahia youth team.