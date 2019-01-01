Jerim Onyango applauds Gor Mahia’s move to host closest rivals Sofapaka in Kisumu

Gor Mahia have not lost any of the matches played at Moi Stadium this season

Former goalkeeper Jerim Onyango has lauded the club’s management for picking Moi Stadium, Kisumu as the venue to host in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) game on Sunday.

Gor Mahia have not lost any of their seven matches held at Moi Stadium and Onyango said that the decision from the club’s hierarchy might turn out to be a masterstroke should they defeat their closest rivals on the KPL table.

In those seven matches, K’Ogalo have only dropped points twice, in a 1-1 draw against and 0-0 draw against .

“I must laud the team’s management for picking the venue as their home ground for this tight match. I am pretty sure the environment is going to be toxic to Sofapaka because the fans will loudly cheer their team,” Onyango told Goal.

Article continues below

“I am sure the fans would not disappoint because I know the club’s lovers in Kisumu have crazy love for the team.

So, the players should also be ready to deliver on the pitch. It would make no sense if the 12th man is excellently doing his job but the 11 guys on the pitch aren’t. That would make little sense.”

The Green Army have conceded five goals and scored nine in their matches hosted in the lake-side city.