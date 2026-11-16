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Belgium v Italy - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A1 MD6Getty Images
Alvino Hanafi

'I don't know how I did it!' – Jeremy Doku makes honest admission after stunning solo goal against Italy

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Belgium winger Jeremy Doku has confessed that his breathtaking individual goal against Italy came down to pure instinct. Doku starred as Mark van Bommel's side came from behind to secure an emphatic 4-1 victory in Brussels.

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Belgium roar back to crush Italy

Belgium secured second place in UEFA Nations League Group A1 with a resounding 4-1 victory over Italy in Brussels. Despite falling behind to an early Pio Esposito goal, Mark van Bommel’s side rallied brilliantly. Goals from Maxim de Cuyper, Nathan Ngoy, Jeremy Doku, and Diego Moreira turned the match on its head and sealed a quarter-final berth.

Doku explains his instinctive wonder goal

The highlight of the evening came when Doku danced past several defenders before slotting past Manchester City club-mate Gianluigi Donnarumma. Speaking after the match, a surprisingly self-critical winger admitted he could not fully explain the piece of magic.

"I don't know what happened, it was instinct," Doku told RTL.

"I don't know how I did it, I need to watch it again, but I'm happy to have scored."

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Self-critical assessment despite standout display

Despite his dazzling performance and goal celebration dedicated to Jesus, Doku maintained high standards in his post-match verdict with VTM.

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"I didn’t think I was that good," Doku said. "I lost possession of the ball a lot of stupidly. I scored and made a few good plays, but I can do much better than today. Especially with all the space that was available. I am, however, very happy for the team."

Looking ahead to the quarter-finals

With momentum firmly on their side, Doku believes this comprehensive victory proves that Belgium are capable of challenging Europe's elite.

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"We came back; we are scoring easily. We need to keep going like this," Doku concluded.

"We win and defend together. We have a good group, the players and the staff, and we can achieve great things together."

Written byAlvino Hanafi

News Writer

A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.

 

Football Story

Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.

 

Areas of Expertise

Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .

 

Favourite Footballing Memory

Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.

 

My All-Time XI

It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.

 

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