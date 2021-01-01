Jentrix Shikangwa: Harambee Starlets striker reveals her England dream

The teenager was part of the contingent that won Kenya a maiden Cecafa women's trophy two years ago

Harambee Starlets striker Jentrix Shikangwa has revealed her desire to play for an English team once she turns into a professional footballer.

Shikangwa raised her profile in 2019 when she helped Harambee Starlets bag the Cecafa Women Challenge Cup in Tanzania against the hosts. She emerged as the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals two of which were scored in the final game.

Kenya sailed through to the final with an unbeaten record and avenged a loss that Harambee Starlets had suffered against the Cecafa rivals in 2018 at the ultimate stage of the competition then.

“My dream is to play in England," the 19-year-old starlet told The Standard Sports. "I love the country and from stories I have heard, it looks like a beautiful place and country to play football. However, a chance to play in any of the European countries will be gladly accepted."

Being a student at Wiyeta Secondary School, Shikangwa explained how she manages to combine sports and her education.

“I wake up every day at 5:00 am to train for 30 minutes then go to class," she explained. "Maintaining physical and mental fitness is very important for me, just as is education. My goal is to pass my exams then plan from there on the next step."

She comes from a family that has brought up footballers including former Harambee Starlets defender Jackeline Ashitsa and current Zoo FC star Derrick Anami. She narrated how she started playing football in 2014 while she was at her junior educational level.

"Every time my sister would go for her training sessions, I would follow her," she said. "I loved watching her play and when she made it to the national team, I wanted to be like her."

Shikangwa was part of the team that represented her institution in the Kenya Primary School games almost seven years ago at regional level. Since then, she has seen her star shine even brighter as she was called up for national duty in 2018 and managed to score her debut goal against Ethiopia while she was aged 16.

The teenager was also part of the Harambee Starlets side that took part in the Turkish Women's Cup scheduled in March 2020.