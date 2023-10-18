Jenni Hermoso returns to Spain squad for first time since Luis Rubiales kissing incident after Women's World Cup final

Jenni Hermoso has returned to the Spanish national team for the first time since lifting the World Cup in summer.

After securing a 1-0 win against Sarina Weigman's England squad in the final, Hermoso was kissed by former Spanish FA (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales during the celebrations of the victory, something the player said she did not consent to.

In the aftermath of the event, both Rubiales and Jorge Vilda, who was managing the team during the tournament, left their roles after the backlash they faced.

The 33-year-old was then not selected by new boss Montse Tome for the previous international break, but has now been recalled to the team for the upcoming Nations League games at the end of the month.

Article continues below

Spain will face Italy on October 27 and Switzerland on October 31, with the team currently top of Group 4 after securing wins in both of their opening fixtures.

Hermoso has made 101 appearances for Spain, scoring 51 goals across her 11-year international career.