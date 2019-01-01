Jeff Oyemba set to join Kariobangi Sharks for Everton showdown

Oyemba arrives in the Sharks camp as the squad gets ready to face Everton in what is their first ever visit to Kenya

will have goalkeeper Jeff Oyemba available when they host English Premier League side on Sunday at MISC, Kasarani.

will be in Nairobi to play the Kenyan side in a pre-season friendly match and Sharks will be thankful to have Oyemba available for the historic meeting. The goalkeeper was with the national team in for the (Afcon) tournament in where Harambee Stars were eliminated in the group stage.

“It is the best news for us, to have him back. He is our first choice goalkeeper and a dependable player too. That is why he is with the national team,” midfielder Sven Yidah told Nairobi News on Oyemba's return.

Meanwhile, Everton's ambassador and former player Steven Pienaar has revealed his expectations ahead of the Sunday clash.

"I’m excited to be here and come here on behalf of Everton. I’m looking forward to the next couple of days and meeting the lovely people of . With the team coming soon, I’m looking forward to the whole weekend," Pienaar told Sportpesa News.

“African people are warm, especially in East Africa and it’s always nice to be in the motherland. I’m glad a Premier League club can come to Africa to share the excitement. People do not come to Europe to see the players so it is a great opportunity for the club to come here and the country to see them play."

Former Everton star Leon Osman will also be attending the pre-season match.

The Blues are expected to wear their new home kit on Sunday. Kariobangi Sharks booked the date with Everton after edging 1-0 during the Sportpesa Super Cup in January in Dar es Salaam, .

This is Everton's first visit to the country although they have been to East Africa when they played against in 2017 in Tanzania.