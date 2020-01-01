John Oyemba: AFC Leopards sign former Kariobangi Sharks keeper

The player becomes the latest to arrive in the Den after the singing of winger Harrison Mwendwa on Monday morning

AFC have completed the signing of former goalkeeper John Oyemba.

The custodian has been a free agent since parting ways with the Slum Boys a couple of weeks ago. The shot-stopper has been brought in to offer competition to Ingwe's goalkeeping department.

"AFC Leopards on Monday announced the signing of John Oyemba from Kariobangi Sharks on a two-year contract," the club confirmed via their official portal.

"The Harambee Stars goalkeeper is set to make his debut for Ingwe in Tuesday’s exhibition match against Shabana FC at Gusii Stadium, Kisii.

"The 26-year-old shot-stopper joined Kariobangi Sharks in 2015 from Nairobi Stima, where he was plying his trade soon after completing his secondary school education at Nairobi’s Jamhuri High School."

The experienced shot-stopper has expressed his delight after joining the team and believes they will be successful in the 2020/21 season if everyone involved plays a part.

"I am confident that the technical bench and my teammates will hit the winning formula and bring success to the club," Oyemba said after his unveiling.

"I am excited to join one of the best-supported clubs in the country with a fantastic fanbase."

Oyemba was part of the Harambee Stars squad for the 2019 squad held in .

The custodian joins former teammate Harrison Mwendwa, who was also confirmed at the club on Monday.

Meanwhile, Ingwe officially kicked off their pre-season tour that will last 12 days. They are set to camp in Bomet before taking on Shabana FC on Tuesday.

"Thereafter, the team will proceed to Iten for a ten-day intensive and specialised pre-season camp ahead of the 2020/21 FKF Premier League kick-off," the club confirmed.

The first game for Ingwe will be on Friday, October 20 at home against at Nyayo Stadium.

Goalkeeper: Benjamin Ochan, Ezekiel Owade, Maxwell Mulili, John Oyemba

Defenders: Robinson Kamura, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shichenje, Washington Munene, Isaac Kipyegon, Lewis Bandi, Collins Shivachi, Yusuf Mainge, Omar Somobwana

Midfielders: Senaji Clyde, Eugene Mukangula, Daniel Musamali, Marvin Nabwire, Austin Otieno, Said Tsuma, Saad Musa

Forwards: Hansel Ochieng', Jeffery Owiti, Elvis Rupia, Harrison Mwendwa