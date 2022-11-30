Japan vs Spain: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch Japan vs Spain on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States, Africa and India

Japan and Spain meet in their final group match of the 2022 World Cup to decide who goes through in Group E at Khalifa International Stadium on Thursday.

The Samurai Blues started their campaign with a 2-1 win over four-time champions Germany but then lost to Costa Rica in their second match. They need a victory in their final group to be assured a spot in the last 16.

Spain have had mixed fortunes at the 2022 World Cup. They began the tournament with a massive 7-0 win over Costa Rica before being held by Germany. But all they need to do is avoid defeat to Japan in order to book their place in the next round.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S., Africa and India and how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Japan vs Spain : date & kick-off time

Game: Japan vs Spain Date: December 1, 2022 Kick-off: 7:00 pm GMT / 2:00 am ET / 9 pm CAT / 12:30 am IST (Dec 2) Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Japan vs Spain on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV and on a web browser.

Viewers in the US can also watch the game on the Fox Network, Telemundo and Peacock.

The match will be broadcast and streamed in the UK on ITV, and STV..

In India, fans can catch it on the Sports 18 Network and stream the games on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream US Fox Network, Telemundo fuboTV, Peacock, Fox Sports app UK ITV 1, STV ITVX, STV Player India Sports 18 SD/HD Jio Cinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Japan squad & team news

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Hiroki Sakai and Wataru Endo are doubtful for the crucial group stage clash against due to injuries.

Skipper Maya Yoshida, who is set to pick up his 125th cap for Japan, will want to make the occasion memorable with an important win.

Japan predicted XI: Gonda; Yamane, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Tanaka, Morita; Doan, Kamada, Kubo; Maeda

Position Players Goalkeepers Kawashima, Gonda, Schmidt Defenders Yamane, Taniguchi, Nagatomo, Tomiyasu, Sakai, Itakura, Yoshida, Ito Midfielders Endo, Shibasaki, Minamino, Morita, Kamada, Tanaka, Doan, Soma Forwards Maeda, Kubo, Ueda, Asana, Ito, Mitoma

Spain squad & team news

For Spain, star talent Gavi's presence in the starting lineup is doubtful due to an injury as he has missed a training session ahead of the game.

Veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets could also be given a rest as the midfielder is one booking away from a suspension.

Spain predicted XI: Simon; Carvajal, P. Torres, Laporte, Alba; Koke, Rodri, Pedri; F. Torres, Morata, Olmo