Jan Muzangu scores late winner as Chennai City edge past Churchill Brothers

The 19-year-old FC Basel's youth setup scored his first goal in his fourth appearance on Indian soil

Chennai City ride on Jan Muzangu's (90+3') late winner to down 2-1 in an 2019-20 encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Sunday.

Katsumi Yusa (85') had given the Tamilians the lead that was soon cancelled by Lalkhawpuimawia (87') before Muzangu sealed the affair in injury time.

Bernardo Tavares made just the one change from the 4-1 win over NEROCA with Radanfah Abu Bakr's return from suspension and Lamgoulen Hangshing starting on the bench instead.

For the visitors, Akbar Nawas had Roberto Eslava and Charles Lourdusamy back from suspension while involving Ajith Kumar in place of Pravitto Mariyadasan, Sri Ram and Rohit Mirza.

The first 20 minutes barely had any goalmouth action barring Glan Martins and Dawda Ceesay testing Nauzet Santana, and Vijay Nagappan's effort coming off team-mate Marton Eugene at the oppostite end.

Socrates Pedro had the best chance of the first half in the 27th minute when he played a one-two with Willis Plaza to shoot wide of the far post from the left while Chennai City fizzled out in the final third every time they chose to counter.

Crossing over, Santana was at hand to deny a certain Plaza who was sent through by Pedro in the 49th minute while the southerners struggled to create any openings for themselves.

Churchill got ever so close once again with Abu Bakr heading a Quan Gomes free-kick for Plaza to head on to the crossbar that landed at the feet of Vinil Poojary who shot wide in the 64th minute.

Pedro squandered another opportunity before Chennai City got ahead when Fito found the run of Yusa who calmly slotted it past James Kithan in the 85th minute but the equaliser came soon after as substitute Lalkhawpuimawia nodded in a cross by Ponif Vaz to make it 1-1.

However, the defending champions had the last laugh as Muzangu scored the winner off a through pass by Nagappan deep in injury time that took Chennai City, now 14 points from 10 games, three spots up to fifth while Churchill Brothers are now seventh with 13 points but have a game in hand.