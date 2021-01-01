Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle - Farukh Choudhary and Len Doungel have added another dimension to our attack

The Irish coach suggested that Jamshedpur must build on their performance against Hyderabad and try to get as many positive results as possible...

will hope to get back to winning ways after a three-match winless run when they take on in their 14th match of the ongoing (ISL) season.

The Men of Steel's were defeated by the Yellow Army just 17 days back but their coach Owen Coyle suggested that the previous result will have no consequence on Wednesday's clash.

"In the previous game we were in a great condition to win the match but we made some individual errors. That can happen in football. What happened in that game has no relevance to tomorrow's match. We have to be at our best."

The former Chennaiyin manager heaped praise on new recruits Farukh Choudhary and Len Doungel who joined the club last week from and respectively. Both players were involved in Jamshedpur's last game against Hyderabad and Coyle suggested that they have enriched the team's attack.

"With Farukh (Chaudhary) and Len Doungel coming in they have added a great dimension to our forward play and that was evident in the Hyderabad game. We want to stay positive. They (Kerala Blasters) are an attack-minded team and they will want the three points. They have the momentum with their unbeaten run. We have to start our unbeaten run. It has started with a draw against Hyderabad and now what we have to do is continue the unbeaten run until the end of the season," said Coyle.

Australian forward Nicholas Fitzgerald has got just 72 minutes of game time at the club since the striker was plagued with injury since the beginning of the campaign. However, Coyle suggested that the striker has slowly regained fitness and might take the field against Kerala Blasters.

"Nic (Nicholas) Fitzegarld is training very hard. He obviously was injured since the beginning of the season. He came on a couple of games back, so hopefully, he will be involved tomorrow night and it will be nice to see him at his very best."

The experienced manager also spoke about the extreme competitiveness of the ISL and how teams lying low on the league table can create upsets and move up the ladder in no time.

"What the league has shown is whether you are in position one or position 11, everybody is capable of beating and taking points from each other. We have to make sure we do well. Against Hyderabad, the boys worked really hard. I saw how many additional opportunities we got in the second half. Having done well, we still have to be more offensive and creative and I feel if every personnel is trying hard we are capable of doing that," signed off the Jamshedpur head coach.