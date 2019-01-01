Live Scores
Jamilu Collins’ Paderborn clinch Bundesliga promotion

Despite their defeat to Dynamo Dresden, the Nigerian’s team are back in the German elite division

Jamilu Collins’ Paderborn have earned promotion to the Bundesliga despite losing 3-1 to Dynamo Dresden on Sunday.

Steffen Baumgart’s side knew that a point would be enough to clinch second place in the log behind already promoted FC Cologne and they managed to achieve just that after closest challenger, Union Berlin could only secure a 2-2 draw at VFL Bochum.

Philipp Klement gave Paderborn the lead after 10 minutes but Baris Atik’s treble condemned the visitors to their ninth defeat of the season.

Collins and Ghana's Christopher Antwi-Adjei were on parade from start to finish with Senegal's Babacar Gueye an unused substitute.

The 24-year-old defender would be hoping to make Nigeria’s final squad to the 2019  Africa Cup of Nations having made Gernor Rohr’s 25-man provisional squad.

