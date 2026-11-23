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Jamie Carragher has admitted he "felt sorry" for Matthijs de Ligt during Manchester United’s humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday. The former Reds defender questioned Mauricio Pochettino's "bizarre" decision to throw the Dutchman into such a high-intensity environment for his first start of the season.

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Ten-man United crumble in Pochettino's first match

Pochettino endured a nightmare start in the United dugout as Liverpool ran riot at Anfield. The contest swung inside 13 minutes, beginning when Leny Yoro received a straight red card before the 10-minute mark for halting Alexander Isak's clear run on goal.

Dominik Szoboszlai punished the visitors from the resulting free-kick before Florian Wirtz doubled the lead from Rio Ngumoha's cross. Having assisted the second, 18-year-old England international Ngumoha scored after the break before Victor Munoz added a fourth late on.

Carragher questions De Ligt selection

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher questioned Pochettino's call to hand De Ligt his first start of the campaign. "I thought it was a really strange decision," Carragher said. "It was such a bizarre decision. Not because of his quality because I think he’s a better centre-back than Harry Maguire when you look at what he’s achieved in his career and the clubs he’s played for.

"But he hasn’t played football so to play him at Anfield away, it felt so wrong. He was all over the place. It got to the stage where I was actually feeling sorry for him and I was actually pleading with the manager to take him off and take him out of the firing line.

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"He’s played for some top football clubs - Bayern Munich, Ajax and Juventus - those are some of the biggest clubs in the world. So to watch him perform like that… I felt sorry for him."

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Relegation pressure mounts on struggling Red Devils

Defeat at Anfield compounds a dismal Premier League campaign that leaves United 19th with just eight points from 11 matches. Asked about their precarious table position, captain Bruno Fernandes admitted the squad must spark their own turnaround. "It’s very painful and it hurts a lot. It’s a difficult moment for us but we are the only ones who can get out of that situation," he said.

Despite conceding four goals after Yoro's dismissal, the midfielder praised his team-mates' spirit under pressure. "You want to get results, but today it was not possible for us. There were a lot of things we can look at and I saw a lot of character from the team," Fernandes continued. "The result won’t show that but I am very proud of everyone in the dressing room."

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Pochettino faces an immediate fight to spark a revival

Pochettino has zero margin for error as he bids to lift United out of the bottom three after a bruising debut. With only eight points from 11 league outings, every upcoming fixture carries huge weight in their bid to climb from 19th place.

Rebuilding belief will be vital after such a heavy loss, especially for a defence hit by Yoro's red card and De Ligt's rusty return. Pochettino must quickly channel the dressing-room character Fernandes highlighted into much-needed points.