James Situma: Why Gor Mahia remain the KPL's dominant force

The former Harambee Stars player opens up to Goal on why K’Ogalo are a force to be reckoned with in the Kenyan Premier League

defender James Situma has revealed the reason why have remained dominant in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The Kenyan champions are chasing a third straight KPL title, their 18th overall, and the former and Kakamega player has pointed out the key areas which Gor Mahia have mastered in order to rule in the top flight.

One of the areas which Situma singled out is the club’s scouting department, which has been doing a near-perfect job when looking for talented players.

Situma turning out for Harambee Stars.

“Whenever a foreign player lands at Gor Mahia, you fill the impact because of his quality unlike foreign guys in other teams whom you sometimes feel they are below par even compared to what we can get locally. So Gor Mahia’s scouting sector, I can confirm has been superb,” Situma exclusively told Goal in an interview.

Situma compared foreign players that Gor Mahia have brought in against those that their rivals have signed in recent seasons. Jacques Tuyisenge, Shafik Batambuze, Francis Mustafa and Erisa Ssekisambu are the foreign legion in K’Ogalo’s rank this season.

“They also have a good fan base that pushes them to perform. Not all teams in the local league can march the crowd that Gor Mahia pulls when they have a match. The crowd always wants results and that puts the players under pressure to perform," Situma continued.

“It is always good when you play under pressure because it motivates you to work even harder and their fans have been a good deal for the club."

Situma currently plays for Mathare United.

Ahead of Sunday’s virtual title decider between Gor Mahia and , Situma maintained that the latter must win the duel to remain in contention.

“If Sofapaka will win the match on Sunday then they will be right back in contention to win the league because they would have hindered the Green Army’s speed. But if they lose that means they would have made their race tougher," Situma added.

“Although Sofapaka might be having a poor record against Gor Mahia, we all know that something stupid might happen in football. In this sport you do not rule out anybody at all lest you are surprised."

Gor Mahia are leading the 18-team KPL table on 63 points, seven more than second-placed Sofapaka.