James Situma warns Mathare United from laxity as they face Western Stima

James Situma is expected to skipper the Slum Boys in the absence of injured Chrispin Oduor against the Powermen

James Situma has warned his teammates from complacency when they face in Kisumu on Sunday.

The Slum Boys have never beaten Western Stima at Moi Stadium since 2012 and Situma is aware of the tough test ahead.

The reverse league match ended in a barren draw.

“They have got a lot of quality and they showed that in the first leg. We need to stick to our game plan because it’s a team that can surprise you especially when they are playing at home," Situma told the club’s official website.

"We have been playing very well away this season so the target is to continue with that trend.

“The gap between the top six teams is not that big so to maintain our place we have to give our best and pick maximum points.”

Situma's wife got a new baby recently and he says a win in Kisumu will be the best way to welcome him into the family.

“It feels great to have a son. I want him to become a footballer in the future so there is no better way to introduce him to the game than with a win. It would be great if we win and I will dedicate it to him (Jansen) and my family,” said Situma.

Since winning the match against relegated Mount United on May 1 and drawing 0-0 against five days later, the Powermen have lost the previous two matches against Kakamega and .