James Situma: The pitch favours Mathare United against AFC Leopards

Since losing 1-0 to Sofapaka on March 13, AFC Leopards have not been defeated in the Kenyan Premier League

James Situma has admitted that are expecting to meet a rejuvenated AFC side at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday in a Kenyan Premier League encounter.

Situma said that the match is going to be tough, given Ingwe’s recent form that has seen them go nine matches without losing one.

Since a defeat to on March 13, AFC Leopards have won six and drawn three other games.

“They have improved a lot so we will be facing a different team. We have done well against teams that are enjoying a good run so we definitely want to continue with that,” Situma told the club’s website.

The former AFC Leopards and Kakamega defender also praised the state of the Bukhungu pitch, saying the good surface will help Mathare United execute their football philosophy without many restrictions.

“We also don’t want to drop points so we will try to stick to our game plan as much as possible. The surface is also good which favours our style of play. It’s going to be an exciting game of two teams that play attacking football,” Situma explained.

Article continues below

Situma further praised Paul Were who has been in sensational form after joining AFC Leopards in March.

“He is a very good player and his statistics speak volumes about his contribution to the team in attack. However, our focus is what they can do collectively as a team and not individuals. We are prepared for a tough match just like in the first leg,” concluded the defender.

The Slum Boys won the first round match 2-0 with strikes from Tyson Otieno and Ronald Reagan.