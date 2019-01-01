James Situma reveals how Sofapaka won the KPL title in their debut season

Batoto ba Mungu shocked many in the 2009 season when they lifted the Kenyan Premier League crown

defender James Situma has explained how were crowned the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions in 2009.

In their debut season, Batoto ba Mungu beat the likes of , and AFC to the title and the current Mathare United player has revealed to Goal how they achieved the rare feat.

“The key reasons why we easily lifted the KPL title in 2009, is because of the inner motivation within the players and the pressure from critics and from opponents that also spurred us to the gong just in our maiden KPL season,” Situma explained to Goal in a candid interview.

“In 2009 we won the league because of individual hard work and performance but above all, Kalekwa did the best ever thing to motivate the players.

“There were good allowances for players, salaries were paid in time and that played a major role during that time we conquered the league.

“We were also psychologically motivated because of the pressure from outside quarters as many waited for us to stumble upon the way but we kept our heads high and overcame those pressure to win the league at Afraha Stadium we defeated Red Berets in the last match."

Under Matano, Sofapaka sealed the title with a 3-0 win over Red Berets, with John Baraza scoring two and Zimbabwean striker Tafadzwa Dondo adding the third.

Article continues below

Evans Wandera, Situma, and Abdi Simba were key members of the midfield which engineered Sofapaka’s success during that period.

Sofapaka are currently chasing Gor Mahia for the title, and are second in the 18-team KPL table, seven points behind the league leaders.

The two teams will face on Sunday in what has been touted as a title decider at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.