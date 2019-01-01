James Situma gives his thoughts regarding Wazito vs AFC Leopards

The former international is expecting a quality game from both sides and believes the team with fewer mistakes will win it

Former Harambee Stars defender James Situma believes the team with the best defense will win Saturday's game between Wazito FC and AFC .

The two teams will meet for the third time in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) at Bukhungu Stadium. Neither of the two heavyweights have won a game in the top tier this season and it makes the game even more interesting.

Situma explains where the game might be won, and what teams should do to stand a chance of bagging maximum points.

"Looking at these two teams [Wazito and AFC Leopards], we see enough quality in terms of players and the technical bench and it promises to be a good game," Situma told Goal on Saturday.

"The attacks of both teams are good, and the defenders will have a lot of work to do. It is where the game will be either won or lost; if the defenders do their job, every side will struggle to score."

Situma has also explained the importance of playing simple but effective football for both teams.

"In a game like this, any mistake can cost the team points, and to avoid such, players have to simplify the game. The lesser the mistakes, the more the chances of winning."

The game will be played at Bukhungu Stadium from 15:00 hours.