James Saruni: Ulinzi Stars goalkeeper ruled out for four weeks

The Soldiers have confirmed the absence of their first-choice custodian after he underwent knee surgery

skipper James Saruni will miss a significant amount of Kenyan Premier League ( ) action owing to injury.

The club has confirmed the shot-stopper will be out of action for the next four weeks as he recovers from injury.

“Our skipper James [Saruni] will be out for four weeks as he recovers from an ankle injury,” the club reported on their Facebook page.

“You can drop your best wishes for him here as he continues with his recovery.”

Meanwhile, Ulinzi Stars head coach Benjamin Nyangweso has challenged midfielder Moses Mwangi to live up to the expectations he set in a cameo role as Ulinzi Stars rallied to beat 3-1 in a stunning comeback on matchday four at Afraha Stadium on September 28.

Mwangi, a second-half substitute, replacing Ezekiel Okare in the game, scored his first Ulinzi Stars goal in just his second appearance for the team, setting the team on the right track after trailing 0-1 at the break, much to the coach’s satisfaction.

“[Mwangi] was outstanding, and I think we all saw what the contribution [was] in the rise [of the team] from a goal down,” Nyangweso told the club’s official website.

“The most important thing is that he aided the team's win, but he has also set a challenge for himself and he has to keep up with the standard.

“He boosted the attack and went on to score and I think if he can sustain that kind of performance, he will be a key player for us.”

Ulinzi Stars will take on in a league match on Saturday.