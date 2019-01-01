Jamal Musiala leaves Chelsea to sign five-year deal with Bayern Munich

The academy prospect has gone onto the German champions after being impressed by their offer to switch country to continue his development

's Jamal Musiala has left the academy at Cobham Training Ground to join and he has signed a five-year deal with the club.

It may be too early for the 16-year-old to go into the first team and he is going to join up with the academy at the FC Bayern Campus after having a tour of the facilities in Bavaria on Tuesday afternoon.

Musiala holds a dual English and German citizenship and he has played for both and Under-16s. The youngster was born in Fulda, Germany, and he was signed by Chelsea in 2011 from TSV Lehnerz.

He regarded as an exceptional attacking midfield talent and made his debut for England Under-15s at just the age of 13. Musiala can also play as a striker and played three games for Chelsea's Under-18s in the league last season.

German scouts have increasingly been looking to English football for opportunities to poach young talent with 's Jadon Sancho being the most high-profile example in recent years.

Bayern Munich's poaching of Chelsea's academy talent comes after they pushed hard to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi in January and they had made several bids in the process up to a £35 million ($44 million) offer.

Although Hudson-Odoi has yet to renew his Chelsea contract, there is growing optimism around the club that he will sign a five-year deal worth £100,000-a-week, especially with 's Frank Lampard due to be announced as the manager in the next 48 hours.

Lampard is likely to promote youth players next season upon taking the job as him and his coaching staff bid to deal with the club's transfer ban.

The German champions continue to be watching the situation and are ready to take advantage of any opportunities that come up to sign Hudson-Odoi, who now has less than a year left to run on his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea recently announced a deal for Matteo Kovacic, though, as the club completed a €45 million (£40m/$51m) deal to make the midfielder's loan from a permanent move.

The Blues also added Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund in January, and the U.S. national team midfielder will join the club this summer after spending the second half of this past season on loan with the German club.