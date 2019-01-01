Jamal Bhuyan: I will break the Indian hearts

The 29-year-old exuded confidence and believes that his side can pick three points in Kolkata...

Bangladesh are placed at the bottom of the Group E standings as they gear up to face the Indian contingent at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata on Tuesday evening. After two games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Bangladesh have no points to show for their efforts.

“This is a big game because we have a history between the two countries and all the players from both camps are eager to play this game. Whoever wins the midfield battle has the better chance to win the match. It is the midfield which creates the chances,” said Bangladesh captain Jamal Bhuyan.

While the Bangladesh coaching staff have earmarked Sunil Chhetri as the player to watch out for, Bhuyan has instead called for his players to not focus their attention on one player per say.

“I played against Chhetri in 2013 and 2014. He is a good striker but have other good players and so we have to look at them as a team.

“I am going to break the Indian hearts tomorrow. No pressure on us but there is pressure on as if they don't win, the fans will be after them. I am going to tell my boys to go there and give their best. But yes, India are the favourites,” he pointed.

India would miss the services of defender Sandesh Jhingan but Bhuyan reiterated that the onus will be on his team to create goal scoring opportunities and thereby, finish them.

Article continues below

“I think we do create chances. Of course, India are missing an important player. We have to create chances and try to score. It's all about confidence.

“We missed several chances against . I also missed some chances. But it is part of the game as sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. We have to be dedicated. We are improving and I see a bright future for Bangladesh. At the moment we have great confidence,” he concluded.