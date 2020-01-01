Jadon Sancho's 'friend' Sesay says Kenya 'is the best option' for international career

The London-born defender reportedly rejected a call-up to represent the East African nation last year

Crawley Town defender David Sesay has dismissed reports he turned down an international career opportunity with , saying that he is “100 percent ready to play” for the Harambee Stars.

The 21-year-old was invited for the Kenya national team in March 2019 but reportedly snubbed the call-up to help Crawley Town in their battle against relegation.

But he says he had no Kenyan passport and was trying to settle down at Crawley Town as he denies turning his back against Kenya.

Born to a Kenyan mother, Sesay feels it is now the right time to begin an international career and has chosen the Harambee Stars ahead of another option to represent Sierra Leone where his father hails from.

“People say I rejected the chance to play for Kenya but that is not true. I don't have a Kenyan passport. That was the main factor at the time when the Kenya FA [Football Kenya Federation] officials approached me,” Sesay told Nation Sport.

“I had also just changed clubs at the time and I had to settle down. Now I am 100 percent ready to play for Kenya. Kenya is the best option.”

The invite to play for the Harambee Stars came ahead of the 2019 (Afcon) tournament and stood a chance of making it to the 2019 finals where Kenya exited at the group stage after facing neighbours , eventual champions and losing finalists .

The defender is hoping to be part of the next Afcon edition.

“[Afcon] is a big tournament in Kenya and all over TV here in . I followed Kenya's games,” said Sesay.

“We were in a tough group, but the team showed positive signs and the players really expressed themselves. There is another tournament in two years and it would be an honour to be part of the set-up.”

Although now playing in League Two, the fourth tier of English football, Sesay grew up at where he was at the same academy as winger and England international Jadon Sancho.

“He [Sancho] is a good friend and we are always in touch,” Sesay said.

Sesay has always been in touch with his Kenyan roots where he has a family in Malindi and says he once attended a Kenyan Premier League match between and AFC at Kasarani during one of his regular visits to the African country.

Kenya national team coach Francis Kimanzi says he will consider calling up Sesay when football resumes. “He is a young right back and winger. If Sesay is now available, we will give him a chance,” said Kimanzi.