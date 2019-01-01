Jacques Tuyisenge ruled out of Gor Mahia FC trip to face Petro Atletico in Angola

The Rwandan striker scored twice as K'Ogalo pulled a historic victory against Zamalek in the opening match at the Kasarani

Striker Jacques Tuyisenge has been ruled out of Gor Mahia’s trip to Angola ahead of the Caf Confederation Cup match against Petro Atletico.

Tuyisenge, who scored a brace against Zamalek in the opening Group D match, will have to stay behind for accumulated yellow cards. Also ruled out is defender Philemon Otieno, who, just like Tuyisenge is serving a suspension.

K’Ogalo is expected to depart the country at 11.30am on Tuesday for a four hour trip to Luanda.

Meanwhile, Hassan Oktay will have Dennis Oliech and Nicholas Kipkirui, who were both on target against the Egyptian giants, to rely on in the away fixture.

Gor Mahia travelling squad: Boniface Oluoch, Wellington Ochieng, Shafik Batambuze, Joash Onyango, Haron Shakava, Boniface Omondi, Nicholas Kipkirui, Erissa Ssekisambu, Ernest Wendo, Lawrence Juma, Charles Momanyi, Kenneth Muguna, Joachim Oluoch, Mustafa Francis, Dennis Oliech, George Odhiambo, Frederick Odhiambo and Francis Kahata.