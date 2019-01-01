Jacques Tuyisenge returns as Gor Mahia parade squad to face Kariobangi Sharks

Despite hitting a brace against Zoo Kericho on Wednesday, veteran striker Dennis Oliech will start from the bench

Peter Odhiambo will start in goal for as they take on winners on Saturday.

The back four is made up of the familiar faces in Joash Onyango, Harun Shakava, Shafik Batambuze, and Philemon Otieno while Kenneth Muguna will handle the midfield.

Rwandan striker, who has been linked with a move away from the club, will lead the attacks alongside Nicholas Kipkirui.

Gor Mahia XI: Peter Odhiambo, Philemon Otieno, Batambuze Shafik, Joash Onyango, Harun Shakava, Lawrence Juma, Boniface Omondi, Kenneth Muguna, Jacques Tuyisenge, Nicholas Kipkirui, and Francis Kahata.

Subs: Shaban Odhoji, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, George Odhiambo, Benard Ondiek, Erisa Ssekisambu, and Dennis Oliech.

Kariobangi Sharks XI: Jeff Oyemba, Erick Juma, Tom Teka, Geofrey Shiveka, Nixon Omondi, Sven Yidah, Patillah Omotto, Duke Abuya, Athanas Mdam, Erick Kapaito and Sydney Lokale.



Subs: Bwire, Mazembe, Wasambo, Oyugi, Omondi and Onyango.