Jacques Tuyisenge on the verge of joining Angola side Petro Atletico

Tuyisenge has scored seven goals this season, with Gor Mahia having sealed the KPL title for the third successive time already

striker Jacques Tuyisenge is close to completing a transfer to Angolan side Petro Atletico.

Tuyisenge, whose contract with Gor Mahia ends at the end of 2019, will join Petro Atletico after spending three years in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

"Petro Atletico has offered $150000 for Tuyisenge and Gor Mahia are set to get 20% when they finally sell him. His contract ends in December and he is expected not to renew the contract," Gor Mahia organising secretary Judith Nyangi told Goal.

"The two clubs have agreed on contractual terms defining the transfer of Tuyisenge and the only thing Gor Mahia is awaiting now is the money agreed to be wired into their accounts."

He has been Green Army's top scorer since he joined in 2016, but managed just seven goals in the ongoing KPL season.

Tuyisenge leaves having won the Kenyan Premier League title thrice since joining from Police FC in 2016.

He reportedly joined Gor Mahia in a deal worth Shs 4 million three years ago after netting 13 goals for Police FC.

His first goal for K'Ogalo was a spectacular overheard kick against .

Recently, Yanga SC, Simba SC and DR Congo side, AS Vita were among the clubs which were linked with the Rwandan captain.

Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava and midfielder Francis Kahata are the other players whose contracts are set to expire soon and the KPL champions could lose them on free transfers.