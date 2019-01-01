Jacques Tuyisenge leads Gor Mahia squad to face New Star in Cameroon

K’Ogalo is preparing to face New Star of Cameroon in the return leg of Caf Confederation Cup where they carry a slim 2-1 lead

Jacques Tuyisenge will lead Gor Mahia for the return leg mission against New Stars of Cameroon.

Gor Mahia left the country on Friday 8:05 am aboard Kenya Airways to Douala, Cameroon before connecting to the coastal town of Limbe. K’Ogalo will carry a slim advantage into the reverse fixture after beating their host 2-1 in the first leg staged last Sunday in Nairobi.

Article continues below

Tuyisenge, who scored the opener in the first leg, is in the squad named by coach Hassan Oktay alongside Ugandan star Erisa Ssekisambu. With the absence of captain Harun Shakava, Charles Momanyi will continue with the role away.

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay is confident that the team will not bottle up the chance of reaching the group stages. “We are going out there to play for Kenya and my players know how it feels to represent a nation. They know that we must win to make people back home proud and that is what we want.”

Gor Mahia squad to Cameroon; 1. Peter Odhiambo 2. Boniface Oluoch 3. Charles Momanyi 4. Joakim Oluoch 5. Shafik Batambuze 6. Philemon Otieno 7. George Ochieng 8. W. Ochieng 9. Ernest Wendo 10. Francis Kahata 11. Lawrence Juma 12. Samuel Onyango 13. Bernard Omondi 14. George Odhiambo 15. Cacidy Okeyo 16. Francis Mustafa 17. Jacques Tuyisenge and 18. Erisa Ssekisambu.