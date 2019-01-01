Jacques Tuyisenge: It will be important for Gor Mahia to win all home matches

It is definitely going to be a close encounter considering the fact that the two sides are aiming at taking the lead in Group D

lead striker Jacques Tuyisenge says they will have to do absolutely everything to get wins in home matches.

The Kenyan champions will face Algerian side Na Hussein Dey on Sunday hoping to bag maximum points and go top of Group D in the Caf Confederation Cup. The Rwandan striker now says it is important to have a good run at home because it will enhance the team's chances of reaching the quarter-finals.

Article continues below

“As Gor Mahia family all that we want is three points, it is important for us to get a win at home especially in this type of competition. I will give my best, work harder on the pitch and help my team win.”

Head coach Hassan Oktay had earlier said it will be a team effort and not about individuals. “It takes a team to win the game, it is a collective responsibility. Everyone is there to play for the team and help it win.”

Gor Mahia won their opener against before falling to Petro Atletico in Angola, and they will be targeting a win to get back on track.