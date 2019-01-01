​Jacques Tuyisenge delighted after guiding Gor Mahia to the Caf quarters

K'Ogalo defied their numerical disadvantage to see off visiting Petro Atletico and reach the Caf Confederation Cup last eight

striker Jacques Tuyisenge is over the moon after scoring the lone goal against Petro Atletico on Sunday.

The Rwandan star scored from the penalty spot in the 58th minute to send the Kenyan champions to the last eight of the competition for the first time in the club’s history.

Gor Mahia had to finish the match with nine men after Ernest Wendo and Ugandan left back Shafik Batambuze were red carded in the 35th and 74th minutes respectively.

K’Ogalo coach Hassan OKtay was also sent to the stands before halftime but despite the numerical disadvantage, the side held on to write history.

Commenting on their performance in the clash, Tuyisenge hailed his teammates’ resilience saying they deserved a place in the last eight.

“I feel some happiness I have never felt in my life. I had wished for us to achieve this historic feat so much and today (Sunday) we fought to earn it.

“We were two-men down for most of the match, but the resilience shown by the players was immense. We deserved to progress,” Tuyisenge told Goal.

Gor Mahia will know their opponent on Wednesday after the draw is done. Other sides that have made to the last eight include RS Berkan, Hassania Agadir, , Étoile du Sahel, Al-Hilal, Nkana, and .