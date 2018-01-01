Jacques Tuyisenge could be available for selection as Gor Mahia host Lobi Stars

The goal poacher, who joined Gor Mahia in February 2016, is among the players linked with a move away from K’Ogalo

Jacques Tuyisenge could be available for selection when Gor Mahia host Lobi Stars in the Caf Champions League on Sunday.

The Rwandan international limped out after he picked a recurrence injury during K’Ogalo’s match against Malawi’s Nyasa Big Bullet.

Tuyisenge, who has since resumed training with the Kenyan champions, picked a foot injury during the Afcon qualifiers between Rwanda and the Central African Republic.

“I hope to return to full fitness soon, I am almost there. I am not sure if I will be able to play on Wednesday, but certainly, I will be available on the weekend for the Lobi Stars clash in Champions League,” Tuyisenge told the Times of Rwanda.

