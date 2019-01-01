Jacques Tuyisenge and Nicholas Kipkirui to lead Gor Mahia against Sofapaka

The outcome of the match between K'Ogalo and Batoto ba Mungu has been tipped to have a serious impact in the title race

Hassan Oktay has paraded ’s starting eleven that will host at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday.

Jacques Tuyisenge has been passed fit to play against Batoto ba Mungu after sitting out the last league match against Sugar.

The Rwandan talisman will lead the attacking line-up alongside the current top scorer of the club, Nicholas Kipkirui.

Samuel Onyango, who scored the solitary goal in the reverse fixture that won Gor Mahia the match, has maintained his position in the team. He will start on the right wing.

The defensive department will be manned by Philemon Otieno at the right-flank while Geoffrey Ochieng will take charge at the opposite end.

Joash Onyango and captain Harun Shakava will take their usual centre-back positions. Ernest Wendo has been deployed deep in midfield while Kenneth Muguna and Francis Kahata will play in advanced midfield positions.

Article continues below

Ugandan striker Erisa Ssekisambu and Francis Mustafa both drop to the bench.

Gor Mahia XI: Frederick Odhiambo, Philemon Otieno, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Harun Shakava, Ernest Wendo, Francis Kahata, Kenneth Muguna, Samuel Onyango, Nicholas Kipkirui and Jacques Tuyisenge.

Subs: Shaban Odhoji, Wellington Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Bernard Ondiek, Boniface Omondi, Francis Mustafa and Erisa Ssekisambu.