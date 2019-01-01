Jacob Mulee questions Harambee Stars two Kariobangi Sharks keepers

Kenya are scheduled to depart for Paris on May 31, where they are set to pitch camp for three weeks before the tournament

Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee is the latest to question the decision by coach Sebastien Migne to name two goalkeepers from the same team in Harambee Stars squad for the .

keepers Jeff Oyemba and Brian Bwire were named in the 26-man provisional squad, causing heated debate among the stakeholders and fans at large.

Mulee was the coach when the national team qualified for the 2004 Afcon finals in . Now, he's commenting on Migne's selections.

“I questioned the selection of two goalkeepers from one club, even if he said he is taking only one to for the preparations, if something happens to either Patrick Matasi or Farouk Shikhalo, it means the one who has been left behind will be called," Mulee told KTN television.

“There are 34 league games in a season, and there is no way the two keepers can have a fair share of games.”

Harambee Stars made a return to the Afcon after a 15-year absence and are pooled in Group C alongside , and . Stars' first game will be on June 23rd against Algeria, a match that will be played at Cairo's June 30 Stadium.