Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee: I will return to coach in the KPL next season

The former Harambee Stars tactician has revealed to Goal that he will return to the dugout in the coming season

Former Harambee Stars head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has revealed he will be making a return to coaching next season.

Mulee has been out of competitive football for about 10 years, having coached top teams in the region like FC, APR of Rwanda and 's Yanga.

In an interview with Goal, Mulee has admitted that he will make a comeback to coach in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

“Yes, I will be making a comeback next season, it is something I have been thinking about for some time and I am convinced it is the right time. However, I will not reveal the club now. I will do that in due time,” Mulee told Goal.

Reports have linked Mulee with a coaching job at promoted side Wazito FC, which the club's Sports Director Solomon Alubala denied to Goal.

“No, we are not making any changes in the technical bench, Fred Ambani remains our head coach,” Alubala told Goal.

Mulee guided Tusker and APR to regional success after helping Harambee Stars to qualify for the finals in 2004.