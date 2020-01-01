Jackson Juma: Wazito FC confirm arrival of former AFC Leopards midfielder

The team is aiming at pushing for the top positions in the 2020/21 campaign

Wazito FC have completed the signing of former AFC midfielder Jackson Juma.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) side have been busy in the transfer window, as they fill the void left by the 12 players released. The midfielder is the latest acquisition for the 2018/19 National Super League who are keen on having a better campaign in the new season.

"We can confirm that Jackson ‘Pogba’ Juma has joined the club," Wazito confirmed on their official website.

"An alumnus of Kisumu Day High School, Pogba has previously turned out for AFC Leopards. He is a defensive midfielder by trade."

The youngster is delighted with the move to the Nairobi-based side, saying it is a good team that every player dreams of playing for. He has promised to give his best to help the team perform well.

"I am happy to be here," the towering defensive midfielder continued.

"Wazito is a good team and every player wants to come here. The team is well organized. To the fans, I want to promise them that we will do a good job."

Coach Fred Ambani has challenged the player to give his best to stand a chance of realizing his potential.

"Juma is a young player with potential. He is a good tackler and I hope that he continues to work hard in order to realize his full potential."

Recently, the team completed the signing of Kevin ‘Chumsy’ Okumu from Nairobi City Stars.

Okumu was previously targeted by KPL heavyweights but his Wazito arrival has now ended the speculation that had surrounded his future for some time now.

Okumu and Levis Opiyo, who has so far signed for Gor Mahia, were key in Nairobi City Stars 2019/20 National Super League (NSL) campaign where they topped and eventually got promoted back to the KPL.

The two had their contracts expire and according to Nairobi City Stars Chief Executive (CEO) Patrick Korir, they were not keen to renew them as they explained they had already got offers from elsewhere.

"We are elated to announce the signing of exciting right-back Kevin ‘Chumsy’ Okumu from Nairobi City Stars," the club confirmed.

"Chumsy is an alumnus of Uhuru Secondary School and brings speed, hard work and good defending to the team."

The full-back offered hope to the fans and said he has come to help the team have a better outing in the new season.

"Finally, I am here and I am really happy," Okumu said.

"Wazito have been my dream team for some time now and I am glad that the move has materialised."