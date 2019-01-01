Jack Wilshere explains why Premier League defences ‘hate’ Arsenal’s Aubameyang

The Gabon international has continued to impress since joining the Gunners 12 months ago to the admiration of his former teammate

West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere has explained why Premier League defences ‘hate’ Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 29-year-old immediately hit the ground running after his record move to the Emirates Stadium outfit in January 2018 from Borussia Dortmund, scoring 10 goals in his debut campaign.

This season, the attacker has notched 14 league goals and contributed three assists to help Unai Emery’s men to the fifth spot in the log with 41 points from 22 games .

The midfielder who played along with the Gabon international before joining the Hammers in the summer of 2018 has explained the secret to the impressive form, stating that the pace of the forward and his audacious moves has been difficult to deal with by opposing defenders.

“For a midfielder he’s a dream,” Wilshere said on " target="_blank">Sky Sports as per Daily Star.

“He came in January last year and I played with him for the second half of the season. He makes runs and he gets frustrated when midfielders don’t find him.

“But he does it consistently throughout the game, he will make three or four runs a half that are crying out for a ball to be put in behind.

“Defences in the Premier League will hate that. As a centre-back, the last thing you want is a quick player who runs behind and he does that.”

Aubameyang who was kept at bay in Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to West Ham United on Saturday will hope to add to his 14 Premier League goal when they play host to Chelsea on January 19.