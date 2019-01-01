Jack Oguda: KPL will not fine Mount Kenya United for skipping Gor Mahia tie

The KPL boss says they will not take action against the struggling MKU side despite giving away free points

Kenyan Premier League Limited CEO Jack Oguda says Mount United will not be fined for handing a walkover in the top tier game on Thursday.



The Melis Medo led side failed to honour the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match protesting their unpaid dues dating back to December last year.

Oguda says the team is at risk of demotion if the trend continues.



“It is quite unfortunate that they ( ), gave away a walkover, and the only thing we can do now is to give Gor Mahia three points and two goals. There is no other fine that we will be imposed on the team,” Oguda told Goal.



“However, the team is at risk of being demoted if they fail to honour two more matches this season.”



The administrator has gone ahead to urge clubs to try and put their house in order to avoid such issues in the future.



“Sometimes having a disorganized house may even scare potential investors. Teams should be run professionally and by doing that the quality of the game will be good because it will even attract good players.”



MKU are currently rooted in the bottom of the log with 15 points.