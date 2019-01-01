‘Jack Grealish reminds me of Eden Hazard,’ says Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham

The 23-year-old has been in dazzling form for the Villa Park outfit this season, scoring and assisting teammates

striker Tammy Abraham has compared Jack Grealish to star Eden Hazard.

The 23-year-old has been in dazzling form for Dean Smith’s men this season, scoring four Championship goals and providing five assists.

And Abraham who is on loan from the Stamford Bridge outfit has likened the style of play of the winger to the Blues ace.

"Jack is an unbelievable player. The things he has, things he can do with the ball – you can't teach it. He's born with it,” Grealish told club website.

Article continues below

"He reminds me of Eden Hazard. Once Jack adds a few more goals and assists, he'll be on that level. He has the same attributes – the way he dribbles, protects the ball, sees a pass, plays one-twos. He's very intelligent.”

On his part, Abraham has also been outstanding since joining Villa last summer, having scored 21 goals and assisted with two others.

Grealish, along with the 21-year-old will hope to help Aston Villa continue their winning run when they play host to on Saturday.