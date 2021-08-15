Iwuala: Leaving Enyimba for Esperance was an easy choice

The Super Eagle has echoed that he made no mistakes joining the Blood and Gold while expressing his desire to prove his worth

Anayo Iwuala says it was “an easy choice” to swap life at Nigeria Professional Football League side Enyimba for that at Esperance.

After representing the Aba Elephants for two years, the winger opted to take on a new challenge with the Ligue Professionnelle 1 outfit.

Although not certain that the decision would make him a regular face in Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles, he is keen on profiting his worth at Stade Olympique de Rades.

"It's a huge privilege to join such a great club like Esperance who have continental titles to show as part of their success story," Iwuala told BBC Sport Africa.

"It was an easy choice to come to Esperance, they are four times African champions.

“A big cub with an incredible culture, the professionalism and modern facilities, the welfare, tradition and standard of operation are quite attractive."

Having been handed a three-year contract by the Blood and Gold, the 22-year-old will remain at the Stade Olympique de Rades until 2024.

Under the direction of former Bolton Wanderers star Radhi Jaidi, Iwuala would be hoping to help the reigning Tunisia elite division champions to a remarkable outing during next season’s Caf Champions League.

"From my position [playing in Nigeria] once I saw a chance here with the club I decided to grab the opportunity," he continued.

"I need to focus on the job, helping the team achieve more success and that remains the main priority of every professional footballer.

"I also look forward to working with coach Radhi Jaidi and prove myself under him. That is the immediate target for now.

"I don't know if coming here will further help me establish myself in the Super Eagles, but I know I will give my best here and that's all I can do for now."

The Lagos-born player started his professional career in 2018 at amateur side Kada City before heading to Delta Force – where he was signed by two-time Caf Champions League winners, Enyimba.

Following his awe-inspiring displays in the NPFL, he was handed a senior team call-up by coach Rohr.

He made his debut for the three-time African champions in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin Republic on March 27.