Alex Iwobi has called on Everton players to be more consistent after they suffered a 4-1 Premier League defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Toffees suffered their ninth defeat of the season against the Seagulls with goals from Kaoru Mitoma, Evan Ferguson, Solly March, and Pascal Grob doing the trick at Goodison Park on Tuesday.

Though Everton scored a consolation when the Nigeria international was fouled inside the box and Demarai Gray stepped up to convert the ensuing penalty, the defeat left the Merseysiders in danger of being sucked into the relegation battle.

Iwobi, who played for the entire 90 minutes, has sent a warning to his teammates to be more consistent in subsequent matches if they are going to keep their top-flight status.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "I don’t think confidence is the issue. We showed how we can play vs Man City. We can’t be one minute good one minute bad. We’ve got to be consistent," Iwobi told reporters after the game as quoted by ECHO.

"The way we discussed in the changing room now we all want to fix it. I’m confident we can get ourselves out of this."

WHAT IS MORE? Iwobi had a game to forget and managed only one shot offensively while defensively he made a single tackle, made zero interceptions, zero clearances, and committed one foul.

His passing was not accurate either, as he managed one key pass from the 38 he created throughout the fixture and delivered two crosses.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Everton dropping to position 16 on the 20-team table with 15 points from 18 matches, the former Arsenal player will have to step up and help the Toffees maintain their status in the league.

Last season, the Super Eagle played a key role to help Everton avoid relegation with two matches remaining. So far in this campaign, he has played in all 18 matches, scored one goal, and provided five assists, while in the last campaign, he featured in 28 matches, scored two goals, and provided two assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR IWOBI? He will hope to be involved when Everton visit Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday before they return to league action against Southampton at Goodison Park on January 14.