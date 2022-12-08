Iwobi rushes to Lampard's defense at Everton: ‘Stick with him’

Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi has asked Everton fans to stick with Frank Lampard after a poor Premier League start this season.

Lampard under pressure for Everton's poor form

Iwobi calls for Lampard support

Toffees just above relegation zone

WHAT HAPPENED? The Toffees have had a disappointing start to the season as they only have three league victories.

They were beaten 4-1 by Bournemouth and exited the Carabao Cup at the third round stage, and all these have piled more pressure on Lampard.

Iwobi, however, believes the 44-year-old former Chelsea midfielder remains the best choice to steer the club.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Of course, the club is very ambitious, and we want to achieve something. That's what we want to do - we owe it to them and to ourselves," Iwobi responded to a question when asked if he understands the frustrations of supporters.

"I say stick with him [Lampard] because, not just me, but the players do appreciate what he is doing and what he is doing for the club.

"He is a hard-working man, who is putting his job first - maybe before his family! He does work very hard and is an understanding man, so stick by him."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The Super Eagle spoke about how challenging it was for him to adapt to the Everton culture at first, but with the support of the fans, he has overcome the challenge.

"I've had some mad experiences as an Everton player, but for them to stick by me and give me the praise I've been getting, I really appreciate it," he added.

"Maybe it was just a confidence thing and being able to express myself. Embracing the Everton culture was a bit difficult for me, but now I feel like I am one of them and I'm at home now.

"I didn't expect it [the size of the club], especially towards the end of last season. The fans played a big part in us staying up. They were coming to our training ground with flares and trying to motivate us for each game.

"I didn't understand why it was called 'The People's Club' until last season, and I see the effect they have on the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Everton have had an underwhelming season, Iwobi has been a shining star for the Merseyside club. With a greater sense of freedom, the Nigerian has had a positive impact on Everton’s midfield.

Last season, he was key as the Toffees survived being relegated courtesy of a huge comeback against Crystal Palace.

Currently, Lampard’s side sits one place above the relegation zone.

WHAT NEXT FOR IWOBI? When Everton resume their campaign, Iwobi is expected to return as an energized player, especially because he is not engaged in the World Cup finals.

The Merseysiders will play Wolverhampton Wanderers on Boxing Day.