Iwobi's performances for Everton make 'me so proud' as a Nigerian - Oliseh

The 26-year-old Super Eagle put in a great shift as the Toffees secured a vital point against the Reds in the Merseyside derby

Nigeria legend Sunday Oliseh has heaped praise on the performances of Alex Iwobi especially after his latest display for Everton in a 0-0 Premier League draw against Liverpool on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Super Eagle was handed his sixth straight start for the Toffees in the top-flight fixture and he produced a great display despite the Merseyside derby providing no winner at Goodison Park.

Iwobi partnered Amadou Onana and Tom Davies in the middile of the pack and was often seen supporting the front three of Demarai Gray, Anthony Gordon and Neal Maupay.

Last season, he was in the thick of things as Everton avoided being relegated to the lower division with two matches to spare. He featured in 12 straight matches and ended up making 28 Premier League appearances, scored two goals and provided two assists.

His constant display for Everton has caught the attention of the 47-year-old Oliseh, who played for top European clubs including Ajax, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus.

"Alex Iwobi's performance today [Saturday] especially, and in recent months, has me excited and makes me so proud as a compatriot," Oliseh, who played 63 matches and scored three goals for the Super Eagles during his playing career wrote on his Twitter handle.

"Vision, physical, clairvoyance, pace, aggressive and above all, he has found total belief in his capabilities. This is great for 'Naija' & Everton. Bravo Lampard and Alex!!"

Against Liverpool, Iwobi's passing accuracy was almost excellent, managing one shot and one key pass. He managed to record an 86.5% passing accuracy while his total passes reached 37.

Iwobi and Everton, who are yet to win a top-flight fixture in this campaign, will next visit Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal on September 11.