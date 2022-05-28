Iwobi: Nigeria ready to prove a point against Mexico after 2022 World Cup disappointment

The 26-year-old explains why the Super Eagles are itching to get a positive result in their friendly against El Tri

Nigeria winger Alex Iwobi has promised the Super Eagles will prove a point when they take on Mexico in an international friendly at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

The Super Eagles will head into the fixture just a few months after they failed to secure a spot in the 2022 World Cup finals set for Qatar. Nigeria could not qualify after losing to Ghana on the away goals rule.

During the first leg in Kumasi, the game ended in a 0-0 draw before the Black Stars claimed a 1-1 draw in the return leg in Abuja to qualify at the expense of the Super Eagles.

Meanwhile, before the World Cup qualification playoffs, Nigeria had returned home from the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon, where they failed to get past the Round of 16 after losing 1-0 against Tunisia, despite winning all their group matches.

The 26-year-old Iwobi, who is making a return to the Super Eagles squad after helping Premier League side Everton avoid relegation, believes the friendly against Mexico will give the players another opportunity to make things right.

“Everybody is psyched up for the game, it’s another opportunity to represent your country,” Iwobi said in an interview on NFF TV after a training session. “It’s been a while since I’ve been playing because obviously, I missed the World Cup qualifiers but I’m back again.

“It’s not just me that is hungry, the local players are hungry to prove a point so we are going to represent and do our best for the country hopefully we will get the result that we want.

“We know we missed out on Qatar, but it is our time now to make things right.”

Iwobi missed the two-legged fixture against the Black Stars owing to the straight red card he received in the defeat against the Carthage Eagles.

Our head coach @JosePeseiro says he’s happy with the response of the players in the first training session #SoarSuperEagles #MEXNGA pic.twitter.com/2VoXXbmOFY — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) May 27, 2022

Meanwhile, new Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro was impressed with the team’s first training session under his watch.

“It’s a pleasure starting work today [Friday] with the training because I started before to practice with national teams,” Peseiro told the same TV. “And you start to play to win the Africa Cup of Nations, it's the first step.

“I’m happy because these guys came from a long trip but they showed today the enthusiasm, the motivation and they trained with happiness. All of them know we want to win that Afcon, being held in 2023 but we must start today to improve our speed and cohesion.

“The guys were fantastic.”

On Saturday, the Nigeria camp in United States received a huge boost following the arrival of Feyenoord striker Cyriel Dessers. After playing against Mexico, the Super Eagles will then take on Ecuador in another friendly at Red Bull Arena on June 3.