Iwobi: Lampard confirms Everton contract talks with Nigeria international

Frank Lampard has disclosed Premier League side Everton are in talks with Alex Iwobi over a new contract.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigeria international has been in superb form for the Toffees in the 2022-23 campaign. Having this in mind, the Premier League side are keen on having the former Arsenal player remain at Goodison Park for a longer period. Manager Frank Lampard confirmed this during a pre-match conference ahead of this weekend’s league showdown against Tottenham Hotspur.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: Lampard told Everton's website: “I know [Director of Football] Kevin Thelwell is speaking with Alex [Iwobi]’s people on that front. Alex’s form has been great. His development has been brilliant. It’s all his work and all I’ve done is try to support him and maybe adapt his position slightly.”

He also discussed what informed his new position at Goodison Park.

“I felt he would be dangerous in the middle area of the pitch. It probably helped that I was a midfield player and I understood that some of the things he had, I wouldn’t want to go up against.

“I felt opening up the pitch centrally was a big help for him. I’ve been so happy with him, and I believe, with what he’s got attribute-wise, there is still more to come.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although the Nigerian is contracted with Everton until June 2024, having him remain at the club for a longer period would mean that the midfielder remains a key part of the ongoing project at Goodison Park.

DID YOU KNOW? The former Arsenal man has been directly involved in four Premier League goals this season for Everton (one goal, one assist), twice as many as any teammate.

WHAT NEXT FOR IWOBI? The former Arsenal man is expected to feature in Everton’s midfield when they face Tottenham Hotspur in their next outing on October 15.