Iwobi fighting to prove he deserves to play for Everton and Super Eagles

The forward says he always tries his best in every game he plays for his country and the Toffees to justify his place in the team

Alex Iwobi has explained how he tries to prove himself each time he gets the opportunity to feature for and .

The 24-year-old teamed up with the Goodison Park outfit in the summer of 2019 and had endured mixed fortunes since his arrival.

The forward is arguably having his best time with the Toffees since joining the side from , having started the club’s last six games, helping Carlo Ancelotti’s men to four wins and one draw.

Iwobi has also played in a number of positions for the Toffees in the current campaign, including the wing-back role, where he shone.

The versatile forward is also a key member of the Nigeria national team and helped the West African side to finish third at the 2019 in .

Iwobi’s contribution also helped the Super Eagles to be in pole position to qualify for the 2022 Afcon in .

The versatile forward explained he is always motivated to feature for both club and country because he does not want to disappoint his family members who have invested so much in him and his supporters.

“Every day I try to prove to myself I should be here, that I should be playing for , that I should be in the starting XI, that I should be representing my country.,” Iwobi told Everton’s matchday programme.

“I always have that motivation, especially because of what my family went through for me to get where I am. It gives me that hunger to improve myself and I work every day to try to do that.

“I want to fight for not just me but the hundreds of thousands of Evertonians and the people who follow and support me. I feel I owe it to them to give 100 per cent every day."

Everton are currently fourth on the Premier League table following their recent impressive performances.

Iwobi, who spent more than a decade in Arsenal before joining the Toffees, believes the Goodison Park outfit under manager Ancelotti are as good as his former club.

“This Everton side is as good as the Arsenal teams I was in, absolutely. We have talented, international players, in the team and on the bench,” he continued.

“The chemistry in the dressing room is great. We see the quality in training every day… it needs to consistently come out on the pitch and all of us know we can improve and offer more.”

In support of a recent protest against police brutality in Nigeria, where a number of protesters were allegedly killed and injured, Iwobi has written ‘End Police Brutality’ in his black boot.

“It is awful to see what is happening in Nigeria. It is so sad. People are protesting for their rights and being killed,” he added.

“I am in a position where I am able to influence a lot of people and I will always use my voice to speak out about what is right.

“It is important we use our platforms to make people aware of what is happening. I also feel I have to let people know with my feet.

“I was able to get customised black boots, so people all over the world can see I am supporting the cause.”

Iwobi will be expected to feature when Everton take on in a League Cup quarter-final tie on Wednesday.