Iwobi: Everton star says he no longer listens to criticism

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi stated that turning a deaf ear to anyone writing him off has made him a better player.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigeria international has been impressive for Frank Lampard’s Toffees in the 2022-23 campaign. Apart from playing every minute in the ongoing season, Iwobi has earned rave reviews as Everton occupy the 16th position in the Premier League table.



WHAT HE SAID: "Before I used to take a look and listen out for what people say about me," he told BBC Sport Africa.

"But I'm at this age where the only criticism I really react upon is from myself. I'm the one that judges my performances at the end of the day.

"I do get external factors [like the manager] telling me what I can improve on and what I can do to get better.

"But I just focus on my own opinion, because it's my own opinion that matters to me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following his inability to command a regular place in the Arsenal squad, Iwobi was shipped to Goodison Park. With his current form, he is expected to help Everton secure a place in Europe next season.

DID YOU KNOW? Iwobi is the first Nigerian to score in the final of a major European competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR IWOBI? The Nigeria international will anchor Everton’s midfield when they welcome West Ham United on Sunday before a trip to St. Mary’s Stadium for their crunch tie versus Southampton.