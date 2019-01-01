Indian Women's League 2018-19 to kick off on May 5 in Ludhiana
AIFF Media
The third edition of the Indian Women's League will get underway on May 5 and all the matches will be played at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana.
Defending champions Rising Student's Club will face Gokulam Kerala in the opener, with kick-off at 8 AM IST. The kick-off timings for the IWL games this season are 8 AM, 11 AM and 3:30 PM IST.
The 2018-19 IWL will have 14 teams, divided into two groups. The teams will play each other once and the top two teams will compete in the semi-final.
The league stage will come to an end on May 18. The semi-finals will be played on May 20 and the final will be on May 22.
The teams taking part in the third edition of Indian Women's League are:
|Group A
|Group B
|Rising Student's Club
|Manipur Police Sports Club
|Gokulam Kerala
|Sethu FC
|Football Club Alakhpura
|Bangalore United Football Club
|Hans Women Football Club
|CRPF Women's Football Team
|Central SSB Women Football Team
|SAI-STC Cuttack
|Panjim Footballers
|FC Kolhapur City
|Tripura Sports School
|Baroda Football Academy