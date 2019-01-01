IWL 2019: Sethu FC pip Manipur Police SC to the title

Sabitra Bhandari's brace completed the Tamil Nadu side's come-back in the final...

Sethu FC defeated Manipur Police SC 3-1 in the final of the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2018-19 played at the Guru Nanak Stadium, on Wednesday.

Radharani Devi's 44th minute goal helped Manipuri lead 1-0 at half-time until Umapati Devi's (56') own goal and a brace by Sabitra Bhandari (61’, 70’) sealed the affair for Sethu FC.

Sethu had more of the chances in the opening exchanges with Sandhiya tormenting the left wing while keeping the opponent's attackers at bay.

In a good opportunity inside 15 minutes, Sandhiya found herself in a promising positiong but her shot was feeble. In another move, the latched on to the box inside the box and saw her effort go inches wide of the mark.

With Manipur Police's Bala Devi starved of any service up front, she couldn't find herself lucky from long distance as the star striker was often forced to fall back and build play from midfield.

However, against the run of play, it was Manipur took the lead going into the break as Radharani got on top of everyone to nod in the opener.

Sethu began the second half all out in attack and were awarded with the equaliser in 10 minutes when Dangmei Grace's cross from the left was struck by Indumathi that took an unfortunate deflection off rival defender Umapati Devi into her own net.

The Madurai-based side pressed hard and soon got ahead thanks to Sabitra Bhandari rounding off the Manipur goalkeeper. The Nepal international then went on to extend Sethu's lead by converting a pass from Sandhiya and completed her brace in the process.