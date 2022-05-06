Ivory Coast winger Zaha named Crystal Palace Player of the Month for April

Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha has been named Crystal Palace’s Player of the Month for April after his superb display in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old was in great form for the Eagles during the month as he scored three times. His first goal of the month came in the emphatic 3-0 win against Arsenal after he scored from the penalty spot at Selhurst Park Stadium.

Zaha was then on target as Palace suffered a 2-1 defeat against Leicester City at King Power Stadium and also in their most recent 2-1 victory against Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium.

He scooped the award after garnering 44.1% of the fan votes, beating Joachim Andersen (11%) and Marc Guehi (8.8%) to the gong.

“Wilfried [Zaha] has been named Crystal Palace’s Player of the Month for April after scoring three times for the Eagles,” the club confirmed on their official website.

“Zaha netted most recently against Southampton to secure three points in a comeback win, and also bagged in a 3-0 victory over Arsenal and the 2-1 loss to Leicester City. He helped the south Londoners to two wins and a draw from six, and played the full FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.”

The statement continued: “In the league, he played 90 minutes in every match bar the Saints one when his 64th-minute substitution won the game. He earned a huge 44.1% of the fan vote, beating Joachim Andersen (11%) and Marc Guehi (8.8%) to the award.

Zaha, who was presented with the trophy by Palace legend Geoff Thomas during the team’s training session on Thursday, has thanked the fans for the honour.

“Thanks for voting for me,” Zaha said to supporters as quoted by the same portal. “I really appreciate it.”

Zaha is currently ranked joint sixth in the Premier League goalscoring charts with a total of 12 goals this season, as well as being the team's top league scorer, and has also provided one assist. Last season for Palace, Zaha made 30 Premier League appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists.

Palace, who are in 12th place in the 20-team table on 41 points, will next face relegation-threatened Watford at Selhurst Park on Saturday.